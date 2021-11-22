India's Reliance Industries drops after halting stake sale to Saudi's Aramco

BENGALURU, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) fell 4.2% in early trading on Monday as India's largest firm decided to halt a stake sale in its oil-to-chemicals business (O2C) to Saudi Arabia's Aramco (2222.SE) and pulled back from a potential spinoff of its most profitable unit.

Over the last two years, the Indian conglomerate owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani has been in the process of selling a 20% stake in the oil business for roughly $15 billion to Aramco and making it a separate unit, while also revamping it in a push towards renewable energy.

The company has remained net-debt free since June last year. Analysts at Jefferies said the deal cancellation has no bearing on Reliance's balance sheet but comes as a disappointment as it loses a chance to set a benchmark of $75 billion valuation for the O2C business.

Reliance had recently inducted Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan into its board amid opposition by California State Teachers' Retirement Fund. Al-Rumayyan's appointment, initially seen as part of a process to formalise the stake sale, was later said to have no connection to the deal. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.