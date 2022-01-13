India's Wipro shares fall over 5% on subdued quarterly profit

BENGALURU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Wipro Ltd fell as much as 5.6% on Thursday, a day after the Indian IT services provider reported subdued quarterly profit while larger peers posted strong results amid upbeat demand outlook.

Wipro reported a 30% rise in revenue for the December quarter and a near flat net profit.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

