Industrial, financial stocks weigh down Sri Lankan shares

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares extended losses to a second straight session on Wednesday, sliding more than 2%, as industrial and financial stocks fell.

* At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index (.CSE) was down 2.62% at 12,584.02 points.

* Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) and LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM) were the top drags on the index, falling 10.4% and 7.3%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 161.3 million rupees ($795,561.04) while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth about 8.82 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The equity market turnover was 8.93 billion rupees.

* Trading volume fell to 262.4 million shares, from 399.8 million shares in the previous session.

* Sri Lanka signed a $500 million credit line with India to import fuel on Wednesday, officials said, as it seeks to stave off rolling power cuts amid a foreign exchange crisis that has hampered purchases of diesel for power plants. read more

* The island-nation reported a total of 612,322 coronavirus cases and 15,473 deaths as of Wednesday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.89% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)

