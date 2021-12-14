Industrials help Sri Lankan shares to end at record high

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed at a record high for a second straight session on Tuesday, boosted by gains in industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) settled 1.15% higher at 11,796.88, after hitting an all-time high of 11,847.78 earlier in the day.

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc (EXPO.CM) and Lanka IOC Plc (LIOC.CM), a unit of Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), were the top boosts to the index, climbing 7.2% and 25%, respectively.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

* The equity market's turnover was 8.49 billion rupees ($42.03 million), according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume fell to 533.7 million shares from 909.2 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 124.5 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* The island-nation reported 747 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 575,432, and deaths rose by 27 to 14,641, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.25% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

* For a report on global markets, click

($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.