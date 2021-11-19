Inflation, COVID-19 woes push S.Korean stocks toward fifth weekly decline

Summary KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were on course for a fifth weekly decline as surging COVID-19 cases and broadening inflationary risks dented investor sentiment. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose on Friday.

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) was up 3.31 points, or 0.11%, at 2,950.69, as of 0102 GMT. However, the index declined 0.7% so far this week.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) traded flat and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) rose 0.91%, while LG Chem (051910.KS) fell 1.93% and Naver (035420.KS) slipped 0.12%.

** South Korea reported 3,034 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 24 hours after logging a daily record high of 3,292 new cases. read more

** South Korea's producer prices index in October posted its sharpest growth in 13 years, central bank data showed on Friday, underlining oil-led inflationary pressure and supporting further policy tightening. read more

** Foreigners were net buyers of 19.3 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,182.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.19% lower than its previous close at 1,180.4.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,183.1 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,183.5.

** The KOSPI has risen 2.69% so far this year, but gained 1.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index (.KS11) was 224.12 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 928, the number of advancing shares was 347.

** The won weakened 8.2% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 108.52.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 1.964%, while the benchmark 10-year yield advanced 1.8 basis points to 2.356%.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

