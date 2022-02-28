Italy's bourse suspends trading of instruments in roubles on EuroMOT, EuroTLX

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Italy's Borsa Italiana said on Monday trading of financial instruments listed on the EuroMOT and EuroTLX segments of the bourse and settled in Russian roubles was suspended.

A bond issued by Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) is among the 27 instruments suspended, a document on Borsa Italiana's website showed.

The bond is a plain vanilla bond with a 5.75% fixed coupon, maturing on March 29, 2023 and with an outstanding amount of 10 billion roubles ($105 million), Refinitiv data showed. The next coupon is scheduled to be paid on March 29, 2022. ($1 = 95.4770 roubles)

Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti and Keith Weir

