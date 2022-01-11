Japan's Nov coincident index rises for second month

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japan's coincident indicator index rose in November for a second month, the government said on Tuesday, as nationwide COVID-19 infections stayed low through the month.

The index, which consists of a variety of data such as factory output, employment and retail sales, gained a preliminary 3.8 points over the previous month to stand at 93.6 in November, the cabinet office said.

The index of leading economic indicators, a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, compiled from data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, rose 1.5 points to 103.0.

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.