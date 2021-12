LIVE MARKETS Advice to a young investor: "listen very carefully..."

Summary European shares bounce after selloff

Miners, oil stocks lead sectoral gainers

Optimism about vaccines supports mood

U.S. stock index futures rise

Dec 21 -

ADVICE TO A YOUNG INVESTOR: "LISTEN VERY CAREFULLY..." (1236 GMT)

Corporate speak isn't always what it looks like at first glance and the pandemic has given executives yet another opportunity to use rosy language for perhaps less rosy business trends.

To end the year on a light note, London aerospace analyst, Nick Cunningham of Agency Partners, has compiled a guide, chiefly aimed at those who are new to the job, to help decipher some of the language used in statements and on calls.

"One of the most important pieces of advice we give to a young investor, just starting out in the trade, is to listen very carefully to what a company is saying, rather than how it is saying it," Cunningham wrote in a note.

"Even dire profit warnings tend to be wrapped in a message that suggests a redemptive Hollywood ending down the road. Milder bad news could be missed altogether if one pays too much attention to the non-verbal communication elements," he added.

That being said, here's a sample of the glossary with an equivalent meaning in plain English:

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

HOW TO NAVIGATE THE UNCERTAIN MONTHS AHEAD (1041 GMT)

2021 started with a great degree optimism about the recovery and hopes vaccinations could soon end the COVID-19 pandemic.

But as the year draws to an end, uncertainty is the buzzword, as risks ranging from Omicron to inflation and less accommodative central banks cloud the market's outlook.

That has created volatility and going into next year turbulence is likely to persist. So how should investor navigate through what's shaping up to be a few difficult months ahead?

For Alessandro Fugnoli, strategist at Kairos, the impact of Omicron on the recovery is unlikely to extend to the entire year and expects policy normalisation to remain prudent.

"It doesn't look it's already time to lighten the weight of equity in portfolios. If anything, it's about increasing the weight of defensive sectors in the coming weeks.... Growth sectors and even more so cyclicals will become more attractive later on when growth picks up from Q2 onwards," he said.

And Filippo Garbarino, who manages the Global Equity Opportunities fund at Lemanik, expects uncertainty to bring along sector rotations and volatility.

"However, the underlying picture is expected to remain moderately bullish, supported by continued earnings growth of listed companies and major world economies," he said.

"At the sector level, our portfolio does not have banks and energy, sectors that are considered too risky. Instead, the portfolio is overweight on consumer discretionary, healthcare and industrials. Technology is neutral," he added.

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

QUESTIONING THE FED (1028 GMT)

The ups and downs in risk sentiment these days before Christmas are leading financial markets, including the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields.

But there is more than just range-trading as some investors seem to be questioning the commitment of the Fed to raising rates in 2022.

“Market participants are not yet convinced that the Fed will be able to follow through with plans to raise rates three times next year, and to lift the policy rate to above 2% in the following years,” MUFG analysts say.

They mention the blow to Democratic spending plans and the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Such expectations have “prevented the U.S. dollar from strengthening further on the back of last week’s hawkish policy update from the Fed,” they add.

But there are also a couple of additional reasons that is keeping the greenback under pressure, including that investors are taking profits on their long dollar bets before the year-end.

Overall, MUFG believes “there is a high hurdle for the Fed to dial back tightening plans, and expect the U.S. dollar to strengthen further heading into early next year.”

The chart shows the U.S. dollar index losing momentum recently, despite hawkish statements by Fed officials.

dollar

(Stefano Rebaudo)

*****

MINERS AND OIL STOCKS LEAD GAINS (0828 GMT)

European stocks rise as risk appetite seems to be back after yesterday’s fall on concerns that the pandemic and a blow to Democratic spending plans in the U.S. might threaten the recovery of the global economy.

The Stoxx 600 (.STOXX) is up 0.8% with the basic material stock index (.SXPP) and the oil and gas stock index (.SXEP) leading gains, respectively up 2.2% and 1.5%.

Oil prices are showing a rebound after a rough couple of days, but worries about the impact of Omicron variant on the economy and on fuel demand are still in place.

Equity investors are unwilling to start any directional trading ahead of the holiday season, with uncertainty still surrounding the impact of Omicron on the economy.

Among single stocks, Zur Rose Group (ROSEG.S), operating in online pharmacy and pharma wholesaling, were down around 6% after Germany postponed e-prescriptions introduction.

Stocks in Bollore (BOLL.PA) rose 10% after receiving a 5.7 billion-euro offer for its African logistics assets.

snapshot

(Stefano Rebaudo)

*****

SANTA RALLY VS THE GRINCH (0733)

If last week was all about central bank gatherings, then this week is all about how the fast-spreading Omicron Covid variant could deprive markets of any festive cheer.

New Zealand on Tuesday delayed the planned reopening of its international border because of Omicron, as several other countries reimposed social distancing measures.

Many nations are on high alert just days before Christmas and New Year celebrations, as the latest health crisis renews uncertainty in world markets and deals a fresh blow to the global economic recovery.

The number of shoppers on Britain's high streets for instance fell by 2.6% over the weekend, market research company Springboard said on Monday. Euro zone consumer confidence data out later will likely be watched closely.

Stocks, which tumbled on Monday, appear on firmer ground for now. Asian shares cheered Chinese efforts to shore up a troubled property sector, rallying over 1% (.MIAPJ0000PUS), snapping a two-day losing streak.

Japan's Nikkei rallied 2%, European and U.S. stock futures are firm.

And note that even as stocks tumbled on Monday, investors did not flock to traditional safe-havens such as bonds and gold. That might be because many investors have wound up positions for the year. Another explanation, say others, is that assets such as sovereign bonds are expensive.

Elsewhere, the battered Turkish lira rallied 7%, after a historic 25% recovery from record lows, as President Tayyip Erdogan unveiled a plan he said would guarantee local currency deposits against market fluctuations. read more

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

- China Mobile to raise up to $8.8 bln in Shanghai listing read more

- UK public borrowing totals 17.4 billion pounds in November read more

- UK businesses feel pressure from Omicron - Lloyds survey read more

- Japan upgrades economic view for first time in 17 months in Dec report read more

- Australia's central bank upbeat on outlook ahead of QE decision read more

- German consumer morale darkens read more

- Euro zone flash consumer confidence December

- Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing - - Business Outlook Survey for December 1330 GMT

- US current account Q3

COVID and CESI

(Dhara Ranasinghe)

*****

BUY THE DIP AGAIN (0719 GMT)

European stock futures are well in positive territory after short-covering in U.S. index futures brightened up the mood in Asian trading.

Analysts expect range-trading and not directional market trends to dominate in the next few days as the Omicron variant remains a threat for the global economy while liquidity is getting thinner and thinner ahead of the holiday season.

China equities propped up risk sentiment amid signs of more policy support by Beijing to cushion the pain for the struggling real estate sector.

(Stefano Rebaudo)

*****

