LIVE MARKETS All about CPI

Dec 10 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

ALL ABOUT CPI (0816 GMT)

Inflation-watchers were greeted on Friday by news that Japan's wholesale inflation had hit a record 9.0% in November, rising for the ninth straight month. The news sets the stage for the U.S. CPI release that economists expect at 6.8%, a level that would be the highest since 1982. Some even expect a headline number with a "7-handle" read more .

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

So jittery are Americans about inflation that President Joe Biden -- facing mid-term elections next year -- released a statement saying the data would not "reflect today's reality" and price rises would soon subside read more .

In any case, the Federal Reserve looks almost sure to speed up stimulus unwinding when it meets next week -- all the data indicates a robust economy and tightening labour markets, with Thursday's weekly jobless claims sharply below predictions.

Even the Bank of Japan will discuss at next week's meeting paring pandemic-time emergency funding, Reuters reported on Friday read more .

Unsurprisingly, economists polled by Reuters predict higher bond volatility ahead, though they also see 10-year U.S. yields ending 2022 around 2% - barely 50 basis points higher than now read more

U.S. Treasury yields are on track for their biggest weekly rise since March, following three weeks of decline. Equity markets are reasonably buoyant - while world stocks are set for the biggest weekly gain since March; European stocks are down though Wall Street futures are pointing north.

Meanwhile, bets on a UK rate hike next week should dwindle further after data showed a tepid 0.1% GDP expansion in October (0.4% was forecast), alongside sharp falls in manufacturing and construction read more

US CPI

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

-Fitch downgraded property developers China Evergrande and Kaisa, citing offshore bond default read more

-European Commission announced draft rules to give drivers for firms such as Uber and Deliveroo employee benefits read more

-ECB speakers: President Lagarde, board members Panetta, Weidman and Villeroy BIS head Carstens

-Final services PMIs everywhere

-Final German CPI

-U.S. CPI/University of Michigan sentiment and inflation expectations index

-Fitch to review Spain/UK ratings

(Sujata Rao)

*****

NOT LOOKING GOOD (0725 GMT)

European futures are clearly trading in negative territory this morning, losing about 0.6% while Asia is closing its session well into the red.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.8% and Japan's Nikkei shed 1%.

Sentiment hasn't rebounded since Wall Street ended Thursday on a steep loss as investors banked some profits after three straight days of gains.

There's a lot at stake with the incoming U.S. inflation data and what it will mean for the Fed's taper plans.

A Reuters poll for the consumer price index (CPI) for November came in at 6.8% year-on-year.

(Julien Ponthus)

*****

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.