LIVE MARKETS In the black again

IN THE BLACK AGAIN (0728 GMT)
European stock futures are well in positive territory along with their U.S. peers after the Stoxx 600 index took a pause yesterday, closing lower and breaking a six-day rally fuelled by solid earnings.
Wall Street provided support as both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit closing highs overnight, even if they struggled to shrug off hawkish inflation comments from a Federal Reserve policymaker. read more Japan’s Nikkei rose on tech and energy stocks, while Asian equities outside Japan declined.
Some uncertainty has crept in among investors as a more robust than expected earnings season is about to end and worries about possible new pandemic-induced restrictions across Europe weigh on risk sentiment.
(Stefano Rebaudo)
