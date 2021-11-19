LIVE MARKETS In the black again

Nov 19 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

IN THE BLACK AGAIN (0728 GMT)

European stock futures are well in positive territory along with their U.S. peers after the Stoxx 600 index took a pause yesterday, closing lower and breaking a six-day rally fuelled by solid earnings.

Wall Street provided support as both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit closing highs overnight, even if they struggled to shrug off hawkish inflation comments from a Federal Reserve policymaker. read more Japan’s Nikkei rose on tech and energy stocks, while Asian equities outside Japan declined.

Some uncertainty has crept in among investors as a more robust than expected earnings season is about to end and worries about possible new pandemic-induced restrictions across Europe weigh on risk sentiment.

(Stefano Rebaudo)

