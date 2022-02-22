LIVE MARKETS Brace! European stocks set to drop at the open

Feb 22 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

BRACE! EUROPEAN STOCKS SET TO DROP AT THE OPEN (0616 GMT)

European futures are losing well over 1% after the crisis over Ukraine worsened overnight.

The United States and its European allies are poised to announce harsh new sanctions against Russia after Vladimir Putin formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Stock markets in Asia have already given the tone of the upcoming session with heavy losses across the region.

Oil prices are back to $97 a barrel, not far from the $100 milestones, while U.S. stocks are also set for a tough day of trading with Nasdaq futures losing over 2%.

Curiously, currency markets seem much less volatile for now with the dollar index up just 0.05%.

(Julien Ponthus)

