LIVE MARKETS Bulls still in action

Dec 8 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters.

BULLS STILL IN ACTION (0858 GMT)

European stocks are higher again today amid hopes that the new coronavirus variant won’t trigger any disruptions for the global economy.

A bit of rotation is helping with defensive shares, such as healthcare (.SXDP) and utilities (.SX6P), leading gains, pushing the Stoxx 600 index (.STOXX) up 0.4%.

The oil and gas stock index (.SXEP), which outperformed yesterday, is the worst performer today, down 0.5%.

Some analysts argue the time is ripe to take some profits before U.S. inflation data on Friday, which might convince the Fed to tighten its monetary policy even faster than currently expected.

"In U.S. trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average achieved its best 2-day performance since Nov 2020, and biggest daily gain since March,” Raymond James analysts say, adding it looks "very much like a short covering induced revival."

They also suggest "that, beneath the surface, conviction levels remain brittle and sentiment vulnerable to a reversal on adverse newsflow.”

Among single stocks, Games Workshop (GAW.L) is down 6.5% after its trading update, Berkeley Group (BKGH.L) is up 5.15 after raising its profit outlook.

(Stefano Rebaudo)

A LITTLE BIT OF FEAR, A LITTLE BIT OF HOPE (0828 GMT)

A little bit of hope and fear defines markets on Wednesday, with investors showing no signs yet of winding down for year-end.

Let's start with the fear part, which centres on China's troubled property sector. Shares in the country's biggest developer Evergrande have hit all-time lows after a missed debt payment deadline put it at risk of becoming China's biggest defaulter.

Note too that trading in shares of embattled smaller peer Kaisa Group Holdings (1638.HK) was suspended, after a source with direct knowledge of the matter said Kaisa was unlikely to meet a $400 million offshore debt deadline.

Hopes of a managed debt restructuring at Evergrande are somewhat calming the angst. But even if the fallout so far has been broadly contained, fears linger of how the crisis might impact the world's second-biggest economy. read more

But as the trading baton passes from Asia to Europe, it's hope that's taking hold.

Already Asian shares have risen to near two-week highs on optimism that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus may be less disruptive than initially feared (.MIAPJ0000PUS).

U.S. stock futures are trading higher, European futures are flat. That sentiment boost also lifted the Aussie dollar to its strongest level in a week.

Markets have shown themselves remarkably resilient to political crises, and they appear to be shrugging off President Joe Biden's warning that Russia risked "strong economic and other measures" if it invaded Ukraine.

Possibly news of a two-hour Biden-Putin chat is being seen as a positive read more .

Finally, Wednesday brings the end of an era in Germany, where Olaf Scholz will take over as Chancellor, bringing an end to Chancellor Angela Merkel's 16-years as head of Europe's biggest economy.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

- Australia joins diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Games read more

- India's c.bank holds rates as inflation, Omicron risks loom

- Weibo shares fall 6% below issue price on Hong Kong listing

- Japan downgrades Q3 GDP on deeper hit to consumer spending

- German exports/current account

- ECB speakers: President Christine Lagarde, Vice-President policymakers Luis de Guindos, board member Isabel Schnabel

- Iceland central bank meets

- US JOLTS job openings/10-year Treasury auction

- U.S. earnings. Campbell soup, Gamestop

- European earnings: TUI, Stagecoach, Berkeley

- Bank of Canada meets

(Dhara Ranasinghe)

EUROPE READY TO TAKE A BREATHER (0728 GMT)

European equities seem to be ready to pause for breath after yesterday’s substantial gains when investors cheered signs that Omicron can be less dangerous than first feared.

Markets are wary that volatility will remain the winner until there isn’t a clear view about the new coronavirus variant's capacity to evade vaccines and transmit.

The focus is now slowly shifting to U.S. inflation data due on Friday, which might give the Federal Reserve more reasons to speed up its monetary tightening.

While European stock futures are lower, its U.S. peers are in positive territory, with the Nasdaq ready to provide support to tech stocks.

(Stefano Rebaudo)

