LIVE MARKETS Buy the dip again

Dec 21

BUY THE DIP AGAIN (0719 GMT)

European stock futures are well in positive territory after short-covering in U.S. index futures brightened up the mood in Asian trading.

Analysts expect range-trading and not directional market trends to dominate in the next few days as the Omicron variant remains a threat for the global economy while liquidity is getting thinner and thinner ahead of the holiday season.

China equities propped up risk sentiment amid signs of more policy support by Beijing to cushion the pain for the struggling real estate sector.

(Stefano Rebaudo)

*****

