LIVE MARKETS Buying the Omicron dip

Summary European stock futures up over 1%

BUYING THE OMICRON DIP (0733 GMT)

Sell first, get answers later. With stocks near lifetime peaks, the Black Friday reaction to the new fast-spreading virus strain Omicron was hardly surprising.

But a weekend later, investors look heavily engaged in buying the dip, as markets take a more balanced view of risks attached to what the WHO called a "variant of concern".

After their ninth biggest drop ever on Friday, gains in crude prices topped 5% earlier in Asia and stock futures point to a solid bounce across Europe and America.

A South African doctor said patients with Omicron have "very mild" symptoms and investment houses don't look to have budged that much. Credit Suisse, for example, made no portfolio changes, staying slight overweight on equities.

Perhaps more telling is that retail traders poured north of $2 billion into U.S. stocks on Friday, setting the second biggest daily inflow on record, per Vanda Research data.

Of course there are uncertainties and that will likely make for volatile days heading into the Christmas shopping season.

Understanding the level of severity of the variant "will take days to several weeks", said WHO. And vaccine maker BioNTech needs up to two weeks to figure out whether the shot it makes with Pfizer needs to be reworked. read more

So while Omicron has spread from Australia to the Netherlands and governments ban travel and mull lockdowns, markets may also gamble on central bankers turning more patient in their path towards rates normalisation.

Lots of speakers from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are lined up for today. On Sunday, speaking about risks to the recovery, ECB's Lagarde said: "We now know our enemy and what measures to take."

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Monday:

ECB speakers: Governor Lagarde, ECB board members Andrea Enria, Isabel Schnabel, Pentti Hakkarainen; ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos

Euro zone consumer sentiment/inflation expectations

German preliminary CPI/HICP

Fed speakers: Chairman Jerome Powell, New York President John Williams, Governor Bowman

Emerging markets: Kenya central bank meets; Turkey trade balance and bank NPL ratios

(Danilo Masoni)

EUROPE: REBOUND MONDAY (0710 GMT)

After suffering their worst day in 17 months on Friday, European shares look set for a bounce, as investors take a more balanced view on risks linked to the new virus variant Omicron.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, DAX and FTSE indices were last rising between 1.2-1.5%, while derivatives on U.S. benchmarks also pointed to a positive start later on Wall Street.

Over in Asia, oil prices bounced more than $3 a barrel to recoup a chunk of Friday's sell-off, and the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) eased slightly, but found support ahead of its 2021 low. read more

(Danilo Masoni)

