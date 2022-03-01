LIVE MARKETS Cautious open expected for Europe

March 1 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

CAUTIOUS OPEN EXPECTED FOR EUROPE (0727 GMT)

Asian bourses and U.S. stock index futures were marginally higher but European futures were pointing to a lower start on Tuesday as ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials failed to reach a breakthrough.

The mood in Europe remains cautious due to its proximity to Ukraine and the greater economic impact expected from the Western-led sanctions on Russia. Euro STOXX 50 contracts were down around 0.3% and FTSE futures fell 0.2%.

In corporate news, Shell has followed BP in announcing plans to exit its Russian operations, including the Sakhalin 2 LNG project, which is set to lead to billions in impairments.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures rose 2% to $99.88 per barrel but remain well below last week’s high print of $105.79 that was reached following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

(Samuel Indyk )

