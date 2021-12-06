LIVE MARKETS Chasing the Omicron dip

Summary European stock futures up 1%

CHASING THE OMICRON DIP (0758 GMT)

Buying the dip triggered by the Omicron COVID-19 variant across global markets has proven a costly strategy so far. But some investors seem determined to have another go.

European and U.S. stocks futures are trading sharply higher after ending last week on a sour note and notwithstanding a dismal day in Asia where an MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) lost about 0.9%.

The region has seen a series of corporate setbacks after ride-hailing giant Didi (DIDI.N) decided to withdraw from the New York stock exchange last week.

Shares in China Evergrande (3333.HK), the world's most indebted developer, plunged 14% after it said there was no guarantee it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments.

Another giant, Alibaba (9988.HK) dropped 5% after announcing it would reorganise its international and domestic e-commerce businesses. And U.S. regulatory opposition to the sale of Softbank-owned chip firm Arm pushed the Japanese conglomerate 8% lower (9984.T) read more .

But the mood is lighter already across Europe, allowing 10-year Treasury yields to claw back some of Friday's falls which took them below 1.4% for the first time since late September.

There are five trading sessions left before Friday's U.S. consumer price report which some reckon will provide the green light for the Federal Reserve to accelerate its tapering of bond purchases.

Oil prices too rose by more than $1 a barrel after Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude sold to Asia and the United States read more .

And if the market mood is perking up, there is no sign of that in Bitcoin which has fallen further and is now at $48,244 -- some $20,000 below peaks hit a month ago.

CPI

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Monday:

(Julien Ponthus)

EUROPE: UP WE GO (0734 GMT)

European shares look set for a bounce back today with stock futures decisively pointing north following a volatile week dominated by jitters over Omicron and the Fed's policy outlook.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 index were last up around 1%, while U.S. derivatives also pointed to a recovery later on Wall Street after Friday's late slide.

Asian shares lagged, even as Japan considered raising its growth forecast and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was reported as saying Beijing will cut reserve ratios for banks. read more

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

