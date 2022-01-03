LIVE MARKETS Continental Europe gets a head start over London

Jan 3 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

CONTINENTAL EUROPE GETS A HEAD START OVER LONDON(0738 GMT)

Today is the first day of trading of 2022 for continental Europe with London still on holidays.

Futures are pointing to a day in positive territory for the likes of Paris and Frankfurt which could give the bourses on the continent a head start over UK equities which have a track record of underperformance these past few years.

Wall Street futures are also making gains but all in all it's pretty calm and Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) are down a meagre 0.03%.

(Julien Ponthus)

