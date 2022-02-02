LIVE MARKETS DAX most vulnerable to Russia-Ukraine tensions

Summary European shares up 0.6%

Google propels record Alphabet revenue

Nasdaq, S&P futures rise

Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters.

DAX MOST VULNERABLE TO RUSSIA-UKRAINE TENSIONS (1141 GMT)

Goldman Sachs has run a sensitivity analysts to figure out what could potentially happen if Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate, causing energy disruptions in Europe and leading to sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The U.S. investment banks assumes a rise equity risk premia of around 20 points -- slightly higher than during the annexation of Crimea in 2014 -- could cause a 5% drop in stock prices driven by pressure on equity valuations.

But besides the broader market impact it sees German benchmarks most at risk if things really deteriorate.

"We would expect the German DAX and MDAX to be more vulnerable than other country indices, mainly due to the reliance of their companies on energy for their production," it writes, noting how German indices are overweight chemicals and capital goods and have almost no energy companies which could benefit from any escalation.

"In addition... given their high reliance on Russian supplies, Germany appears the most exposed to a Russian gas shortage. While Italy also relies heavily on Russian gas, the FTSE MIB does have a significant portion of Energy stocks, which would limit the underperformance of the index," it also says.

During the annexation of Crimea in February-March 2014, ERP rose by 14 basis points with the DAX falling by 2%, twice as much the STOXX 600, according to GS.

(Danilo Masoni)

A BIT BURST OF EARNINGS OPTIMISM (0948 GMT)

What a difference a few weeks make!

The earnings season started with some big disappointments form the likes of Goldman Sachs and Netflix but sentiment has definitely swung back to optimism, courtesy of Microsoft, Apple and more recently Alphabet and AMD.

Europe is not missing either and this morning came with some upbeat updates from Denmark's Novo Nordisk and Sweden's Hexagon for instance.

While Europe's earnings season is accelerating towards full speed, analysts are growing more confident about the strength of the rebound from the COVID-19 recession.

The latest Refinitiv I/B/E/S data shows that Q4 profits are now expected to rise by 55% year-on-year. That's a pretty steep upward revision from last week's 51% as you can see below:

(Julien Ponthus)

STOXX NEAR 2-WEEK HIGH (0918 GMT)

A positive start in Europe following stellar results from Alphabet and growing optimism about the local earnings season has helped push the STOXX 600 closer to a two-week high.

In early trading the pan European equity benchmark was up around 0.6%, further away from the lows hit in January when risk assets sold off on angst over interest rate hikes in the U.S..

Top gainers were Ocado after a double upgrade at Credit Suisse and Raiffesen after the Austrian lender reported better-than-expected Q4 net profit and said its Russian and Ukraine businesses were running normally.

Julius Baer was a weak spot as higher costs disappointed.

(Danilo Masoni)

PEAK INFLATION? WE CAN ONLY HOPE (0757 GMT)

The European Central Bank's plan to start tiptoeing away from monetary stimulus may be put to the test with Wednesday's flash inflation release.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast inflation in the euro bloc rose 4.4% in January from a year earlier, easing from the previous month's record high 5%.

That inflation peak is well anticipated, so a less pronounced decline could push up both the euro and bond yields across the single currency bloc. And the ECB, meeting on Thursday, will closely watch the data as well as market moves.

Note, Monday's German inflation figures showed a bit of slowdown in January, though the print was above expectations and well above the ECB's 2% target for the euro zone as a whole.

A ratcheting up of rate-hike expectations, with almost three 10 basis point rate rises priced in by year-end, has injected life into the normally moribund short-end segment of the German bond market.

Two-year bond yields, are around -0.47% this morning -- the highest since April 2016. That's up 14 bps already this week.

Rate-hike talk lifts euro, bond yields

Meanwhile, the bulls are back in force in stock markets, supported by a flurry of strong earnings.

Google parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) reported record quarterly sales late Tuesday. Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) just reported an eightfold rise in Q4 net profit versus the same 2020 quarter.

No surprise then, that European stock futures are up 0.5-0.6%. Futures are also pointing to a positive start for Wall Street later in the day and the VIX volatility index which rose almost to 40% on Jan. 24, closed Tuesday below 22% (.VIX).

Elsewhere, oil prices headed back towards last week's seven-year highs as a draw in U.S. crude stocks confirmed strong demand and a lack of supply, but investors remained cautious ahead of an OPEC+ meeting later in the day.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

- Sony smashes estimates with 32% rise in Q3 operating profit

- Santander Q4 net profit rises 8-fold, releases 750 mln euros provisions

- U.S. January ADP employment change

- Central Bank of Brazil monetary policy decision

- Earnings: Meta, AbbVie, Novo Nordisk, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novartis, Qualcomm, T-Mobile US, Santander, Sony, Spotify

(Dhara Ranasinghe)

EUROPEAN BOUNCE SET TO CONTINUE (0737 GMT)

Stock index futures are pointing to more gains this morning in Europe as solid earnings and easing rate jitters help the region extend its bounce from 3-month lows hit last week.

The Q4 season is progressing well and in the banking space, Santander added to optimism about the sector's prospects as net profit rose eight fold. Results at the Spanish lender follow strong numbers from UBS that sent its shares to 4-year highs.

There are plenty of other results to digest today, from Novartis which forecasts 2022 sales and profit growth to Vodafone which said it was on track to meet its FY guidance.

Besides corporate numbers, investors today will also keep an eye on the OPEC+ meeting set to announce its output targets for March and on eurozone inflation statistics for January that come just after German and French data beat expectations.

Euro STOXX 50 futures were last up 0.8%, while contracts for the Nasdaq and S&P gained 1.2% and 0.6% respectively.

(Danilo Masoni)

