LIVE MARKETS Dip-buying Tuesday?

Jan 11 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

DIP-BUYING TUESDAY? (0712 GMT)

European shares look set for some kind of a rebound this morning as rising futures for the main benchmarks show investors are ready to buy at least some of yesterday's dip.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

On that note, Marko Kolanovic, chief global markets strategist at JPMorgan wrote yesterday that Wall Street's recent sell-off presents a buying opportunity. read more

Euro STOXX 50, DAX, FTSE and IBEX futures are up between 0.1% and 0.4% but on Wall Street, futures are still slightly in the red.

Rising yields are indeed keeping the pressure on equity markets and investors still very much focused on Wednesday's U.S. inflation data with the headline CPI seen climbing to 7% year-on-year.

(Julien Ponthus)

*****

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.