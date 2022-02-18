LIVE MARKETS Diplomacy hopes, earnings lift futures

Feb 18 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

DIPLOMACY HOPES, EARNINGS LIFT FUTURES (0730 GMT)

Futures are slightly up this morning pointing to a start of the day in the black for European bourses as selling pressures have eased amid hopes the U.S. and Russia will de-escalate tensions over Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The U.S. Secretary of State agreed to a meeting with Russia's foreign minister late next week provided Russia does not invade Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said.

The STOXX 600 is still set for a week of declines as heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions eclipsed a slew of encouraging earnings this week.

A new batch of positive earnings - including Eni , Norwegian Air , NatWest (NWG.L), Renault (RENA.PA) and Sika (SIKA.S) - will likely provide some support today.

(Joice Alves)

*****

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.