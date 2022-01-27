LIVE MARKETS Down (sharply) we go again

Summary European stock futures down 1.4-2.1%

Fed likely to hike rates in March

U.S. futures in the red

DOWN (SHARPLY) WE GO AGAIN (0730 GMT)

Relief from a no-surprise Federal Reserve statement lasted only about 8 minutes yesterday but after that initial brief spike Wall Street headed south in wild swings that took the Dow Jones and the S&P indices in negative territory.

"Risk assets... reversed once Chair Powell began to speak. Investors inferred that his greatest concern is being behind the curve, and that policy will be tightened more rapidly than previously believed." said Ian Williams, analyst at Peel Hunt.

And world markets are taking notice. In Asia shares tumbled to their lowest in nearly 15 months and European equities look set to follow with futures down 1.4-2.1%. U.S. contracts meantime indicate the selloff is set to extend to a second day.

The Federal Reserve said it is likely to hike interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month in what U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell pledged will be a sustained battle to tame inflation. read more

(Danilo Masoni)

