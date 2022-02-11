LIVE MARKETS Down we go!

Feb 11 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

DOWN WE GO! (0707 GMT)

A quick look at European futures gives little doubt about the direction of travel this morning: down we go!

Yesterday's dramatic U.S. CPI sent Wall Street in the red and the shockwave is still spreading across financial markets with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropping about 1.1%.

Across the old continent, the fall is expected to be roughly similar at the open with futures for Germany's DAX and London's FTSE 100 down 1.2% and 1% respectively.

With the psychologically important level of 2% yield crossed for 10-year U.S. treasuries, strategists have little choice but to take a hard look at their equity risk premium models.

In Europe, a wide spectrum of the yield curve has moved out of negative territory.

On a weekly basis, the pan-European STOXX 600 should be able to retail at least some of its gains as it was set for a rise of about 2.2% yesterday at the close.

(Julien Ponthus)

