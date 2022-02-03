LIVE MARKETS ECB spoils the BoE-led party for banks

Summary European shares down 0.5%

BoE raises rates, ECB also in focus

Facebook tanks on tepid guidance

Nasdaq futures slide 2%

ECB SPOILS THE BOE-LED PARTY FOR BANKS (1320 GMT)

Banking stocks across Europe cheered after the BoE went for a 25 basis point hike and when it emerged that actually 4 out of 9 MPC members were keen to double down and make it 50 bps.

As you can see below, the Euro STOXX Banks index jumped 0.8% after the BoE decision and was looking like it could make it to positive territory.

Alas, it was not meant to be.

The index fell back down to where it was following the ECB's decision to keep policy on hold:

(Julien Ponthus)

BOE RATE HIKE: HURTS EVEN IF EXPECTED (1239 GMT)

What a reliable boyfriend the BoE was today!

There was absolutely no surprise in the BoE's decision to raise rates, as it had long been priced in, but that doesn't mean monetary tightening doesn't hurt.

As you can see below both the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 took a limited but clear hit when the news hit the screens of traders across London.

It's of course another story for British banking stocks which rejoiced at the prospect of higher profit margins.

While nothing much is expected of the ECB's meeting in a few minutes, it's fair to say that investors are making their peace with the fact that even if Lagarde stays on the dovish side, in the long run, the direction of travel for yields is clearly up.

Germany's Bund followed the lead set by gilts in the wake of the BoE decision and its yield jumped decisively further into positive territory a few minutes after 1200 GMT:

(Julien Ponthus)

"CONTINUE TO BUY ENERGY" (1154 GMT)

Oil & gas stocks have had a good run from 2020 lows as the prospect for higher interest rates globally has pushed investors towards value and cyclical plays and away from the pandemic and low-rate darlings like tech.

But following their outperformance from the COVID-19 bottom in March 2020, one may wonder whether there is more fuel in the tank for the rally to continue.

Berenberg believes there is, both in Europe and the U.S..

"The energy sector ticks three key boxes for fund managers," strategists led by Jonathan Stubbs at the German bank say.

"Firstly, the sector's absolute and relative valuations remain cheap. On the fundamental side, the sector in Europe offers better medium-term expected earnings growth, surplus FCF yield and net debt/EBITDA than the market. US energy also scores well. Finally, the sector has the right macro skews to benefit from our macro base case – an extension of nominal GDP growth in 2022, rising bond yields and heightened inflation risks."

The recent tension over Ukraine has also encouraged other investment houses to make calls in favour of long positions on energy to hedge against escalation risks.

On top of this, Berenberg also sees value in a "long energy, short industrials" pair trade to hedge market-crash risk.

To conclude, Stubbs and team say: "continue to buy energy".

(Danilo Masoni)

STOXX CREEPS LOWER, LITTLE FACEBOOK CONTAGION (09013 GMT)

European shares are off to a weaker start this morning as investors await for the BoE to raise rates for a second time in a row and possible hawkish signals from the ECB amid growing price pressures in the euro zone.

But while Nasdaq futures have fallen as much as 2.4% after the shock drop in Facebook shares, equities on the old continent are displaying a more contained reaction, in a possible sign of resilience to troubles affecting big U.S. tech.

The pan-European STOXX 600 equity benchmark was down only 0.4% in early deals with a drop in tech and industrials partly offset by stronger oil stocks, while volatility edged up slightly, staying well below the peaks hit late January.

(Danilo Masoni)

LET THE FUN BEGIN (0740 GMT)

If you were hoping for calm before Thursday's Bank of England and European Central Bank meetings, forget it.

U.S. stock futures are down sharply in early London trade -- Nasdaq futures are sliding 2% with tech stocks globally in the doldrums.

Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's (FB.O) shares plunged more than 20% late on Wednesday after posting weaker-than-expected forecasts. In Japan, Sony and Panasonic shares fell over 6%, while stock futures point to a weak open in Europe.

That's all before the BoE looks set to hike its key rate 25 basis points to 0.5% -- the threshold at which it has said it will start unwinding its 895 billion pound ($1.2 trillion) quantitative easing programme.

For some, markets are underestimating the risks of so called quantitative tightening, QT for short. Others note the BoE's ability to surprise, noting November when markets were positioned for a rate hike and the BoE left rates unchanged and then December, when markets expected no move and the BoE hiked.

The takeaway? The BoE's decision at 1200 GMT may not bring what we all expect.

The ECB meanwhile is not expected to change policy on Thursday. But ECB President Christine Lagarde may have to acknowledge that inflation could stay high for longer than it had projected, a signal that may be taken by some as a hint at a faster exit from stimulus.

Data on Wednesday showed a 5.1% January inflation print, the highest ever for the euro zone.

Markets price 30 bps of tightening by year-end; the ECB insists a move in 2022 is unlikely.

If Lagarde admits price pressures have been underestimated, rate-hike bets could be bought forward, triggering an unwanted tightening of financing conditions.

Meanwhile data out this morning showed that Turkey's annual inflation soared to near-50% and producer prices to more than 90%, heaping fresh pressure on the lira. read more

Oh yes, let the fun begin.

Bank of England set to raise rates again

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Thursday:

- Nordea Q4 net profit beats forecast. read more

- ING reports Q4 pretax profit up 27% to 1.33 billion euros read more

- Turkish president Erdogan visits Ukraine

- Services PMI everywhere, US factory orders/ISM non-manufacturing PMs/weekly jobless claims

- US earnings: Alibaba, Eli Lilly, Merck, Honeywell, Estee Lauder, Hersheys, Lazard, Cardinal Health, ConocoPhillips, Amazon, Ford, Activision, News Corp,

- European earnings: Intesa Sanpaolo, Dassault, BBVA, Shell, Danske Bank, BT, Compass Group, Skanske, ING, Roche, Nokia, Nordea

- Emerging markets: Egypt, Czech central bank meeting

(Dhara Ranasinghe)

EUROPE EYES WEAKER START ON ECB, BOE DAY (0731 GMT)

European shares were set to open lower on Thursday ahead of the BoE and ECB policy meetings and following heavy losses on Wall Street where Meta shares plunged 20% after a weaker-than-expected forecast and first-time fall in Facebook users.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 and FTSE indices were down 0.5% and 0.2% respectively , while Nasdaq futures dropped 2.1%, indicating heavy losses for tech stocks later on Wall Street. Needless to say European tech could also feel some pressures.

In Europe it's also a heavy earnings day. Shell Q4 profits smashed forecasts, lifted by oil and gas prices, while in banks, the Nordic region's biggest lender Nordea posted better-than-expected Q4 net profit, BBVA saw Q4 net profit rise 1.6% and ING reported a 27% jump in pretax profit.

Infineon is also on the watch-list after it lifted its revenue forecast for 2022 as it predicted that a global shortage of semiconductors will continue well into the current year.

(Danilo Masoni)

