LIVE MARKETS Equity futures mixed, tensions over Ukraine weigh

EQUITY FUTURES MIXED, TENSIONS OVER UKRAINE WEIGH (0719 GMT)

European stock futures are mixed while fears that Russia might invade Ukraine boosted demand for safe-haven assets.

With geopolitical tensions brewing, money market futures markets are still pricing a rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve in March, keeping risk sentiment on check.

Analysts believe that the risks of an invasion are not affecting the market significantly yet, but the situation could worsen if there were an actual military action against Ukraine.

Ukrainian government officials stressed that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not predicting an attack, adding the likelihood of an imminent invasion has been overstated by Western allies.

(Stefano Rebaudo)

