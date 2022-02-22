LIVE MARKETS EU oil stocks: buy or sell?

Feb 22 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EU OIL STOCKS: BUY OR SELL? (1347 GMT)

With Ukraine tensions catapulting Brent crude prices just below the $100 mark it last saw back in September 2014, it's little wonder that European oil stocks are top gainers today.

Over the last 6 months however the sector has already staged an impressive outperformance versus the market, so key question now for investors is whether the rally has more fuel in the tank to continue or it's time to take profit.

It's not an easy choice. BofA has outlined a bull and bear case, both of which look to have their merits.

BULL CASE:

Earnings momentum is set to remain strong

Energy is still trading on a significant discount

BofA commodity analysts see further upside for the Brent crude oil price to $120/bbl,

BofA rates strategists expect around 50bps further upside for the US 10-year real bond yield

BofA sector analysts expect the years of de-rating to reverse into a multi-year re-rating trend

BEAR CASE:

The oil price has already overshot its historical relationship with the USD

Global growth momentum has weakened sharply over the past six months - and is likely to continue softening

The potential return of Iranian supply

The European energy sector's six-month price move relative to the market has already sharply overshot its historical relationship with the oil price

(Danilo Masoni)

FULL INVASION OF UKRAINE? "UNLIKELY BUT WHO KNOWS!" (1213 GMT)

Markets are at the mercy of headlines from the Ukrainian front and traders have to deal with the difficult task of taking swift decisions while coping with an uncertain set of emotions ranging from hope to fear.

One way to keep a cool mind is to prepare for any possible scenario and indeed in the last 24 hours investors have been busy seeking protection against a further selloff should the crisis escalate. And it seems put options are back in vogue.

Angelo Meda, head of equities at Banor SIM in Milan, says they have been buying put options with strike prices at 25,000 points for the FTSE MIB and 3,800 points for the Eurostoxx.

"Let's say they serve to cover the full invasion scenario, unlikely but who knows!," he adds.

And a trader at a London-based brokerage says clients have also been buying put options "slightly more than usually".

According to Eikon, the open interest put call ratio for the Eurostoxx (.STOXX50E) stands at 1.86 today.

A March put option on that index with a strike price 4.6% below current levels at 3,800 points saw the most volumes. And after hitting the highest in two months its price reversed course and was last down around 11% on the day.

(Danilo Masoni)

EUROPE'S BRIEFLY GOES BACK IN THE BLACK (1150 GMT)

Within about three hours of trading the STOXX 600 went from being on the verge of correction territory (10% from its January record high) to a jolly 0.2% rise before trading broadly flat on the day despite one of the worst security crisis unfolding in recent European history.

According to market participants, the change of mood was notably due to these sets of news alerts:

"There was a headline that just hit that they (Russia) are recognising the borders where they have authority, so markets are rallying on that," said Emerging market fund manager at Trium Capital Peter Kisler.

"We are not in the clear but that gives a path to de-escalation", he added.

Then again, there's still lingering worries that the bounce is only temporary.

"This crisis has come just as markets were struggling to price in/adapt to tighter central bank policy, and sanctions (and Russian responses) bolster the idea that a slowdown is at hand", IG analyst Chris Beauchamp commented.

"So while a lot of datapoints might suggest a bounce is close, I don’t think it will last, and markets will keep struggling for the time being", he added.

(Julien Ponthus and Marc Jones)

VOLATILITY DROPS! WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT? (0938 GMT)

Anticipating how markets react to major political or geopolitical events is always a tricky business.

Latest major example that comes to mind was the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021: the S&P rose 0.5% with markets paying more attention to Biden's imminent spending program than anything else.

And last night, when Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and announced a decree to deploy Russian troops there, one would have expected a big burst of volatility today.

But nope.

As you can see below, it's quite the opposite:

vol

While many traders are not ready to give up on stock markets just yet, many analysts are warning that the worst may yet be to come.

"Investors are eager to buy the dip but our geopolitical strategists say it is too soon and that the magnitude of Russian military action and western retaliatory sanctions are the crucial missing pieces of information", a note from BCA Research read.

Their analysts see "a 65% probability that Russia engages in a limited military incursion in Ukraine, a 10% probability of a full-scale Russian invasion, and a 25% chance that a diplomatic resolution is reached".

And beyond the conflict itself, some equity analysts believe there's a lot of factors going against stock markets at the moment.

Asked about whether the pan-European STOXX 600 could avoid falling over 10% from its January record high, Stephane Ekolo, global equity strategist at Tradition in London, said it was unlikely.

"I think that a correction cannot be avoided. Indeed, with persistent inflation, the ECB/Fed divergence in monetary policy, the risk of a recession and even without taking into account the geopolitical risk and slower earnings growth, it's likely markets will continue their descent", he told us shortly after the open.

(Julien Ponthus with Vidya Ranganathan)

NOT QUITE IN A 'SELL ANYTHING RISKY' MODE (0850 GMT)

There's one quick conclusion one might take after a quick glimpse at the main European benchmarks recouping early losses this morning: markets don't really seem to be in a "sell anything risky" mode.

For one, a senior U.S. official said the deployment of Russian troops to the breakaway enclaves did not merit the harshest sanctions. Any measures should for now stop short of cutting off Russia's access to international payments systems.

Second, money markets have priced out chances of a 50 basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve in March. More policy easing may be on its way in China too; Finance Minister Liu Kun flagged bigger tax and fee cuts to support the economy.

Finally, remember, markets had more or less already priced a Russian incursion into the two eastern Ukrainian provinces; Goldman Sachs estimates U.S. and European stocks already carried discounts of 5% and 8% respectively. Worst case? Further 6%-9% falls. But we are not there - yet.

Ukraine crisis assets A map of conflict incidents in 2022 in eastern Ukraine

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

-Fed: Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, Cleveland President Loretta Mester

-Philadelphia Fed Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.

-U.S. 2-year note auction

-U.S. earnings: Home Depot, Medtronic, Macy's

(Sujata Rao)

EUROPE NOW FLIRTING WITH CORRECTION TERRITORY (0830 GMT)

The STOXX 600 is definitely flirting with correction territory this morning as the Ukrainian crisis spooks investors.

A few minutes after the open, the pan-European benchmark was 9.99% down from its January record high but quickly withdrew from that area. A 10% drop is defined as falling into correction territory.

The index also touched lows unseen since July but has now limited its drop to about 1.4%, which takes it back to 'only' last October.

"We’re seeing clients aggressively short-selling global equity indices this morning, targeting declines of 5-10% over the coming days, amid concerns of a deteriorating situation in Ukraine", Marc Kimsey, equity trader at Frederick & Oliver wrote in a note earlier.

Among sectors, banks and travel and leisure stocks were initially the most impacted sectors but investors are now targeting stocks exposed to Ukraine and Russia.

er

(Julien Ponthus and Marc Jones)

UKRAINE: JUST CAUTIOUSLY PESSIMISTIC? (0720 GMT)

We're now less than one hour ahead of cash trading across European bourses and it feels markets are being just cautiously pessimistic in their assessment of the Ukrainian crisis.

Dax futures are down over 2% and most other European benchmarks are experiencing losses below that level.

It's still looks quite grim for the pan-European STOXX 600 which will likely open at levels last seen in early October 2021.

Still, it seems at this stage that investors are pricing a Russian intervention limited to the two breakaway regions recognised by Vladimir Putin.

"If he stops there, sanctions would weaken the Russian economy over time with very limited impact on the advanced world", Berenberg economist Holger Schmieding wrote in a note this morning.

In this scenario, Western sanctions might remain limited in their scale though. However, an invasion of the rest of Ukraine would be a whole different matter, he explains.

According to Schmieding in this last scenario, the impact in the coming one to two months would include risk-off moves across markets, a delay in the European economic recovery, more inflation and a more cautious ECB.

The mid-term impact, between three and twelve months, would see both markets and macro trends mostly returning to their previous trends for Europe but "gradually mounting economic problems in Russia due to sanctions, self-isolation and the costs of imperial overstretch".

There's one major given in this analysis though:

"Key assumption: Russia does not go on to attack a NATO member, which even the Soviets never did", Holger Schmieding warned.

(Julien Ponthus)

BRACE! EUROPEAN STOCKS SET TO DROP AT THE OPEN (0616 GMT)

European futures are losing well over 1% after the crisis over Ukraine worsened overnight.

The United States and its European allies are poised to announce harsh new sanctions against Russia after Vladimir Putin formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Stock markets in Asia have already given the tone of the upcoming session with heavy losses across the region.

Oil prices are back to $97 a barrel, not far from the $100 milestones, while U.S. stocks are also set for a tough day of trading with Nasdaq futures losing over 2%.

Curiously, currency markets seem much less volatile for now with the dollar index up just 0.05%.

(Julien Ponthus)

