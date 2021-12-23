LIVE MARKETS Europe in the black, eyes Omicron

Dec 23 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPE IN THE BLACK, EYES OMICRON (0818 GMT)

European stock futures are in positive territory after hopeful developments about the Omicron variant in typically thin holiday season trading.

Research by London's Imperial College said the risk of hospitalisation for patients with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is 40% to 45% lower than for patients with the Delta variant. However, the reductions in hospitalisation must be balanced against the larger risk of infection

Also, a batch of U.S. economic data released Wednesday suggested the economy would continue to expand in 2022.

All that is providing support to risk sentiment. One must recall however that the unpredictable path of the pandemic and its impact on the economy are bound to keep investors on edge well into next year.

(Stefano Rebaudo)

