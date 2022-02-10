LIVE MARKETS Europe: caution ahead of U.S. CPI

Feb 10 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPE: CAUTION AHEAD OF U.S. CPI (0740 GMT)

European shares look set to edge up this morning but trading is likely to remain cautious ahead of closely watched U.S. inflation data for January which could shape expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike next month.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The headline CPI is expected to have increased more than 7% on an annualised basis, but Fed officials are holding out hope that the peak may be near. read more

Futures on the Euro STOXX index rose 0.4% and FTSE contracts were flat after a tech-fuelled global stocks rally cooled in Asia read more , while derivatives on the Nasdaq declined 0.2% lower.

In corporate news, it's another busy day for earnings releases.

Credit Suisse is on the watchlist after posting a $2.2 bln quarterly loss, hurt by provisions to settle its investment bank's legal costs and a slowdown in business for its trading and wealth management divisions. read more

Here are some more earnings headlines:

Unilever warns of high inflation, rules out big M&A read more

AstraZeneca sees 2022 growth as dividend rises but COVID boost falls read more

France's Credit Agricole beats profit target a year early read more

Siemens reports big surge in orders as profit beats forecast read more

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal reports higher-than-expected Q4 earnings

France's Total swings back to profit in 2021 read more

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.