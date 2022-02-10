LIVE MARKETS Europe: caution ahead of U.S. CPI
EUROPE: CAUTION AHEAD OF U.S. CPI (0740 GMT)
European shares look set to edge up this morning but trading is likely to remain cautious ahead of closely watched U.S. inflation data for January which could shape expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike next month.
The headline CPI is expected to have increased more than 7% on an annualised basis, but Fed officials are holding out hope that the peak may be near. read more
Futures on the Euro STOXX index rose 0.4% and FTSE contracts were flat after a tech-fuelled global stocks rally cooled in Asia read more , while derivatives on the Nasdaq declined 0.2% lower.
In corporate news, it's another busy day for earnings releases.
Credit Suisse is on the watchlist after posting a $2.2 bln quarterly loss, hurt by provisions to settle its investment bank's legal costs and a slowdown in business for its trading and wealth management divisions. read more
Here are some more earnings headlines:
Unilever warns of high inflation, rules out big M&A read more
AstraZeneca sees 2022 growth as dividend rises but COVID boost falls read more
France's Credit Agricole beats profit target a year early read more
Siemens reports big surge in orders as profit beats forecast read more
Steelmaker ArcelorMittal reports higher-than-expected Q4 earnings
France's Total swings back to profit in 2021 read more
