LIVE MARKETS Europe: a down day ahead

EUROPE: A DOWN DAY AHEAD (0736 GMT)

Omicron has reached the U.S. and the late sell-off seen on Wall Street overnight is set to sour the mood at the open here in Europe following yesterday's bounce from 7-week lows.

Clearly volatility is here to stay until there is more clarity on risks associated with the new virus variant.

So while European stock futures are falling around 1%, U.S. indexes look set for a mild rebound later on.

(Danilo Masoni)

