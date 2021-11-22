LIVE MARKETS Europe: edging up

Nov 22 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPE: EDGING UP (0735 GMT)

European shares look set for modest gains at the open today after suffering on Friday their first drop in seven weeks as fresh COVID-19 concerns sent bond yields and banking stocks tanking.

Futures on main regional benchmarks were last trading up between 0.1% and 0.3%, while in Asia, stocks made a wobbly start to the week and oil prices slid as the return of restrictions in Europe and talk about hastened tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve put investors on guard. read more

(Danilo Masoni)

