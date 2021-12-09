LIVE MARKETS Europe: edging up

Summary European stock futures up around 0.23%

EUROPE: EDGING UP (0729 GMT)

European shares look set for a timid bounce this morning as inventors weigh vaccine reassurances against new COVID-19 restrictions amid caution ahead of U.S. inflation data on Friday which could provide the Fed more ammunition for tighter policy.

Following yesterday's pull-back, futures on main regional benchmarks in Europe were up around 0.3%, with sentiment also helped by hopes for monetary easing in China.

U.S. stock futures were just below parity after gains yesterday on the back of data from BioNTech and Pfizer showing their vaccine shot offered some protection against the new Omicron variant.

(Danilo Masoni)

