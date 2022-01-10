LIVE MARKETS Europe eyes cautious gains

Jan 10 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPE EYES CAUTIOUS GAINS (0724 GMT)

European shares look set to open up slightly this morning as global markets cautiously await another U.S. inflation print later this week that could push the Federal Reserve further into hawkish territory as price pressures grow.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, DAX, FTSE and IBEX were up between 0.3% and 0.6% following losses last week when concerns over rising inflation and COVID-19 infections dragged the region's top equity benchmark to nearly two-week lows.

Over in Asia, major share markets made cautious gains while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures added 0.2% and 0.4% respectively. On bond markets, 10-year Treasury yields edged back up towards two-year highs of 1.8% hit on Friday.

U.S. inflation figures are due on Wednesday, with headline CPI seen climbing to a red-hot 7% year-on-year.

(Danilo Masoni)

