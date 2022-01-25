LIVE MARKETS Europe eyes tentative bounce in volatile day

Summary European stock futures up 0.6%

Investors nervous on Ukraine fears and Fed jitters

US futures slide after late rebound on Wall Street

EUROPE EYES TENTATIVE BOUNCE IN VOLATILE DAY (0730 GMT)

European stock futures are rising thanks to a surprise late rebound on Wall Street on Monday but volatility is likely to persist as rate and geopolitical risks reduce visibility over the short-term direction of markets.

So while contracts on the Euro STOXX 50, DAX and FTSE indices came off highs to trade up around 0.6% after the region suffered its worst day since June 2020, futures on the Nasdaq fell more than 2% and those on the S&P 500 slid 1.6%.

Investors remain nervous about the potential for military conflict in Ukraine and ahead of a key Fed meeting that could offer hints about the timing and pace of rate hikes. read more

(Danilo Masoni)

