LIVE MARKETS Europe eyes weaker start on ECB, BoE day

EUROPE EYES WEAKER START ON ECB, BOE DAY (0731 GMT)

European shares were set to open lower on Thursday ahead of the BoE and ECB policy meetings and following heavy losses on Wall Street where Meta shares plunged 20% after a weaker-than-expected forecast and first-time fall in Facebook users.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 and FTSE indices were down 0.5% and 0.2% respectively , while Nasdaq futures dropped 2.1%, indicating heavy losses for tech stocks later on Wall Street. Needless to say European tech could also feel some pressures.

In Europe it's also a heavy earnings day. Shell Q4 profits smashed forecasts, lifted by oil and gas prices, while in banks, the Nordic region's biggest lender Nordea posted better-than-expected Q4 net profit, BBVA saw Q4 net profit rise 1.6% and ING reported a 27% jump in pretax profit.

Infineon is also on the watch-list after it lifted its revenue forecast for 2022 as it predicted that a global shortage of semiconductors will continue well into the current year.

(Danilo Masoni)

