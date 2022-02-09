LIVE MARKETS Europe: futures head north

Feb 9 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPE: FUTURES HEAD NORTH (0733 GMT)

A degree of calm has return to markets and following another volatile session on Tuesday, European stock futures point to solid gains later on as a bond selloff eases.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, FTSE 100 and DAX indices were up nearly 1%, taking their cue from a positive close on Wall Street and gain across Asian markets.

Earnings could give more support to European benchmarks as analysts continue to revise upwards their Q4 profit estimates.

Oil group Equinor posted record pretax profit and said it would raise dividend and share buybacks, and among financials, Amundi beats its strategic targets and ABN Amro announced a 500 million euro share buyback after a jump in net profit.

Qiagen forecast profit above estimates, while on a more donwbeat note, Akzo Nobel missed core profit forecast due to raw material costs, and Siemens Energy reported a 240 million euro quarterly net loss as its wind unit weighed.

According to the latest Refinitiv IBES estimates, STOXX 600 earnings are expected to have risen 56.2% in the last three months of 2021, up from 55% forecast last week.

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.