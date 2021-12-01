LIVE MARKETS Europe: one day down, one up...
- European stock futures up 0.6%
EUROPE: ONE DAY DOWN, ONE UP... (0736 GMT)
The post-Omicron scare is taking shape and it's name is volatility. And a hawkish Powell is also doing his fair share.
So what we're seeing across equity markets these days are dramatic sell-off followed by powerful bounce-backs.
No surprise then that after plunging to seven-week lows, European shares look set for a positive open. Futures on main regional benchmarks are rising as much as 0.6%.
A similar script is in store for Wall Street with derivatives pointing to a tech-led bounce after yesterday's battering. Nasdaq futures are up 1.4%.
(Danilo Masoni)
