LIVE MARKETS Europe: one day down, one up...

Summary European stock futures up 0.6%

Dec 1 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPE: ONE DAY DOWN, ONE UP... (0736 GMT)

The post-Omicron scare is taking shape and it's name is volatility. And a hawkish Powell is also doing his fair share.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

So what we're seeing across equity markets these days are dramatic sell-off followed by powerful bounce-backs.

No surprise then that after plunging to seven-week lows, European shares look set for a positive open. Futures on main regional benchmarks are rising as much as 0.6%.

A similar script is in store for Wall Street with derivatives pointing to a tech-led bounce after yesterday's battering. Nasdaq futures are up 1.4%.

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.