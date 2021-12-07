LIVE MARKETS Europe: rebound gathering steam

Summary European stock futures up almost 1%

EUROPE: REBOUND GATHERING STEAM (0724 GMT)

European shares look set for a second straight day of solid gains with index futures rising almost 1% and investors pointing to easing worries over the Omicron virus variant.

Over in Asia, shares recovered on the receding virus worries but also supported by a policy easing move by China's central bank in a bid to bolster slowing economic growth. read more

U.S. stock futures also pointed to another strong session later on Wall Street after yesterday's positive close.

It seems investors have been reassured by top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci who, speaking about Omicron, told CNN that "thus far it does not look like there's a great degree of severity to it." read more

