LIVE MARKETS Europe: rebound Monday

Summary European stock futures up 1.4-1.8%

EUROPE: REBOUND MONDAY (0710 GMT)

After suffering their worst day in 17 months on Friday, European shares look set for a bounce, as investors take a more balanced view on risks linked to the new virus variant Omicron.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, DAX and FTSE indices were last rising between 1.2-1.5%, while derivatives on U.S. benchmarks also pointed to a positive start later on Wall Street.

Over in Asia, oil prices bounced more than $3 a barrel to recoup a chunk of Friday's sell-off, and the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) eased slightly, but found support ahead of its 2021 low. read more

(Danilo Masoni)

