LIVE MARKETS Europe: searching for direction

EUROPE: SEARCHING FOR DIRECTION (0742 GMT)

European shares look set to open without a clear direction following late losses on Wall Street, where Facebook owner Meta added to last week's record plunge, and after jitters over rate hikes in the euro zone caused a sell-off in Italian debt.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 index were flat, and contracts on the FTSE 100, which is geared towards commodity stocks, added 0.2%, finding support by positive-sounding earnings updates.

BP recorded its higher profit in eight years, holiday company TUI sounded upbeat about its outlook, saying summer travel bookings were steadily approaching pre-COVID levels, while AMS topped revenue and margins estimates.

Over in Asia, shares reversed early gains as investors fretted over the prospect of the U.S. government adding a further 33 Chinese entities to its export control list. U.S. stock index futures meantime were little changed. read more

