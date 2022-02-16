LIVE MARKETS Europe seen extending gains, Ukraine still in focus

Feb 16 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPE SEEN EXTENDING GAINS, Ukraine still in focus (0724 GMT)

European shares are set to build up slightly on Tuesday's gains following sings of a possible de-escalation of tensions over Ukraine, although investors remain cautious about possible further developments in the crisis.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 index were last up 0.6%, while contracts on the FTSE 100 gained 0.2% after data showed UK consumer prices rose at the fastest annual pace in nearly 30 years last month as inflation hit 5.5%. read more

U.S. futures meantime eased slightly ahead of the Federal Reserve minutes later on Wednesday that could shape expectations over the speed at which the central bank will tighten policy.

Kyiv appeared to blame Russia for a cyber attack on Tuesday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still amassed near Ukraine's borders. read more

(Danilo Masoni)

