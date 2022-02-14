LIVE MARKETS Europe seen lower as Ukraine tensions build

Feb 14 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPE SEEN LOWER AS UKRAINE TENSIONS BUILD (0733 GMT)

European shares are set to kick off the week in a clear risk-off fashion as U.S. warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time boosted investor demand for safe haven assets.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 and FTSE indices were last down 2% and 1% respectively following losses in Asia where oil prices scaled seven-year peaks, although U.S. contracts steadied somewhat after steep losses on Friday.

The United States said on Sunday Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory. read more

(Danilo Masoni)

