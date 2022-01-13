LIVE MARKETS Europe set for a break

Jan 13 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPE SET FOR A BREAK (0753 GMT)

European shares look set for slight losses at the open after two days of strong gains driven by commodity stocks and helped by easing bond yields that took pressure off the tech sector.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, DAX and FTSE indices were last trading down around 0.2% and 0.3%, with similar moves seen in U.S. equity derivatives.

Over in Asia, shares were dragged lower by weakness in Chinese economic data although investors seemed relieved that U.S. inflation data was not hot enough to force even faster monetary tightening by the Fed. read more

(Danilo Masoni)

