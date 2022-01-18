LIVE MARKETS Europe set to fall as bund yields march towards zero

Summary European stock futures down 0.3%

Bond selloff continues ahead of Fed meeting

Nasdaq futures down 1% after long weekend

Jan 18 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPE SET TO FALL AS BUND YIELDS MARCH TOWARDS ZERO (0745 GMT)

With bonds selling off and 10-year German yields marching towards zero, equities are struggling globally, as traders bet the Fed could tighten policy faster to tame inflation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

So, after losses in Asia, European stocks look set to follow with stock index futures down around 0.3%, while U.S. futures pointed to heavy losses for tech stocks later on.

Also in Europe investors will be watching the tech (.SX8P) space, a sector that has flourished thanks to abundant central bank stimulus boosting valuations, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oil meantime is continuing its rally with Brent crude now at a 7-year high, which could possibly help energy stocks further.

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.