LIVE MARKETS Europe set to follow global rebound

EUROPE SET TO FOLLOW GLOBAL REBOUND (0659 GMT)

European stocks markets are set to track a fragile rebound in global financial markets which lifted Wall Street and Asian bourses after Western capitals announced sanctions against Russia overnight.

The mood is still cautious though and U.S. futures are trading in the red which suggests there are not that many investors willing to buy in what looks a temporary respite in the Ukrainian crisis.

A possible decision to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT international banking system or to target its oil and gas exports could have much bigger consequences for the world's economy.

In the meantime, oil is still over $100 a barrel and reports from Ukraine are really not encouraging with missiles pounding the capital as Russian forces advance.

