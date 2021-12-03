LIVE MARKETS Europe set to pull off weekly gains despite Omicron

Summary European stock futures tick up

EUROPE SET TO PULL OFF WEEKLY GAINS DESPITE OMICRON (0736 GMT)

While European stocks have not yet fully recovered from last Friday's Omicron shocker, the pan-European STOXX 600 is currently set to pull off modest weekly gains despite a grim newsflow.

In the grand scheme though, the European index currently stands at 465 points, about 3% below levels when the world was still unaware a new COVID-19 variant would trigger fresh travel restrictions.

With futures currently trading up about 0.6% this morning, dip buyers may be tempted to have a go but some may decide to wait to get a look at the U.S. job data scheduled later today.

While few analysts believe today's NFPs could change the Fed's new focus on inflation, some volatility after the data is likely.

Among the news investors will be carefully assessing this morning is the decision of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global to delist from New York just five months after its debut and pursue a listing in Hong Kong.

Another one is U.S. competition authorities seeking to block Nvidia's $80 billion bid for British chip technology provider Arm.

Talking about M&A, Australian biopharmaceutical giant CSL is in exclusive talks to buy Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma in a $7 billion deal, Australian media reported.

(Julien Ponthus)

