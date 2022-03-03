LIVE MARKETS Europe set to steady

March 3 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPE SET TO STEADY (0724 GMT)

Following a close on Wednesday near the session's highs in another day of highly volatile conditions, European shares look set to steady as investors closely watch developments in Ukraine after reports that a Ukrainian delegation has departed for a second round of talks with Russia. read more

EuroSTOXX 50 futures were flat following gains in Asia and a strong close on Wall Street after Fed Chair Powell signalled the central bank would likely raise rates less than some investors had feared, even as oil prices continue to rally.

U.S. equity derivatives were also little changed.

