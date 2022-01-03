LIVE MARKETS Europe starts 2022 with a new record high

Jan 3 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPE STARTS 2022 WITH A NEW RECORD HIGH (0825 GMT)

New year, new high. It only took about 20 minutes of trading in 2022 for the pan-European STOXX 600 to hit a fresh peak of 490.76 points this morning.

The benchmark is up about 0.6% and just above its prior November 17 high.

It clearly looks like a risk-on session with all sectors in the black with notably autos rising close to 1.5%.

Banks are also in an upbeat mood with European government bond yields on the rise again.

One underperformer standing out is Vestas, losing about 2% with the company's update on orders not reassuring investors.

"We think that market perception on order dynamics will be still be driven by the perceived likelihood of whether the clean energy parts of the Build Back Better Act can be enacted in January", Citi analysts commented.

(Julien Ponthus)

CONTINENTAL EUROPE GETS A HEAD START OVER LONDON(0738 GMT)

Today is the first day of trading of 2022 for continental Europe with London still on holidays.

Futures are pointing to a day in positive territory for the likes of Paris and Frankfurt which could give the bourses on the continent a head start over UK equities which have a track record of underperformance these past few years.

Wall Street futures are also making gains but all in all it's pretty calm and Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) are down a meagre 0.03%.

(Julien Ponthus)

