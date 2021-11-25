LIVE MARKETS Europe: steadying above three week lows

Summary European stock futures up 0.3-0.6%

Wall Street shut for Thanksgiving

EUROPE: STEADYING ABOVE THREE WEEK LOWS (0745 GMT)

After edging up just slightly yesterday following a volatile session, European shares look set for a second day of marginal gains that should help the STOXX (.STOXX) regional benchmark to steady above three-week lows.

Investors are trying to set aside concerns over new restrictions in Europe, even as Germany had record COVID cases, and look past Fed minutes showing more officials are open to speeding up bond-buying taper and move faster to raise rates.

Wall Street will be shut for Thanksgiving, likely curbing activity across the board, but its positive close overnight and gains in Asian tech stocks bode well for risk sentiment here in Europe today.

European stock futures were last up between 0.1% and 0.3%.

(Danilo Masoni)

