LIVE MARKETS Europe: stock futures down 2%

Dec 20 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPE: STOCK FUTURES DOWN 2% (0724 GMT)

European shares look set for heavy losses at the open today with stock futures down between 1.7% and 2.2% as surging Omicron COVID-19 cases risk slowing the economic recovery.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Over in Asia, shares fell to one-year lows and oil prices slid nearly 3%, reflecting the broader risk-off mood.

U.S. futures are also falling after U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said he would not support President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill.

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.