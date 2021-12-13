LIVE MARKETS Europe: stock futures on the up

Summary European stock futures up around 0.3%

EUROPE: STOCK FUTURES ON THE UP (0730 GMT)

European shares are set to open higher today as investors prepare for a raft of central bank meetings this week that could tighten monetary policy further in the face of rising inflation.

Following gains across Asian markets, Euro STOXX 50 futures were pointing north, and were up 0.3%, while derivatives on U.S. stock indexes were also rising by around the same amount following a record closing high on Friday.

(Danilo Masoni)

