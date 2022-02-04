LIVE MARKETS Europe stocks set for 2022 first weekly gains

Feb 4 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPE STOCKS SET FOR 2022 FIRST WEEKLY GAINS (0730 GMT)

European futures are pointing to a start of the day on the black for European stocks supported by an Amazon-led bounce in U.S. futures.

Dax, STOXX 50 and FTSE futures are all trading up between 0.55% and 0.7%.

U.S. Nasdaq futures (.NQc1) is up almost 2% after Amazon reported better-than-expected earnings, bolstering sentiment. read more

The STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) is heading to the first week of gains this year, despite a big slump on Thursday after the ECB didn't exclude raising rates this year at its policy meeting, leaving stocks investors nervous, while weak results global technology stocks were already under pressure after weak results from Facebook owner Meta.

(Joice Alves)

